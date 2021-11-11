MDH Partners has fully leased a 127,600-square-foot warehouse in Olive Branch to Farmers Business Network Inc.
Constructed in 1994, the property is located at 10630 Marina Drive and offers 24’ clear heights, 12 exterior dock doors, 50’ x 50’ column spacing and 118 surface parking spaces. MDH Partners purchased the vacant building in 2019 and performed extensive renovations including, installing a new TPO roof, high-bay LED lighting, re-painting the interior and exterior, adding two dock-high doors, re-paving the truck court, and renovating the office.
The building sits on 9.16 acres and is located 25 miles from Memphis with excellent connectivity to key transportation hubs, including Memphis International Airport, Port of Shreveport freight port, and Union Pacific Railroad.
Senior MDH Associate Raymond Hill said the property is an ideal fit for Farmers Business Network, as it expands their operations into new territories.
“The space is favorably located along the Mississippi River in one of the Southeast’s most in-demand submarkets, offering highly convenient transit and access to an educated workforce," Hill said. "The industrial market remains incredibly strong, and given the growing need for distribution space amid surging e-commerce sales, we expect the Memphis market to continue to experience tremendous growth. We look forward to welcoming Farmers Business Network to the property.”
Farmers Business Network, Inc. is an independent ag tech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world. FBN has over 27,000 members in the network and covers more than 70 million acres of member farms in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
FBN Global Fulfillment and Logistics Vice President Jack Cox said the Olive Branch facility will serve as one of five Primary Fulfillment Centers within FBN's rapidly growing US logistics network.
"These critical facilities service over a dozen Logistics Centers allowing us to get closer to customers and deliver products with speed and reliability for farmers, unprecedented within the Ag sector,” Cox said. “The location and workforce are both strong assets to support our logistics operations throughout the South and we look forward to launching our efforts to fully staff this strategically important facility.
MDH Partners is an Atlanta-based real estate investment company that manages industrial real estate across the United States on behalf of its investors with over $4 billion (75 million square feet) of acquisitions, developments, and asset management.
