MDH Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate investment company, closed this week on $59.5 million in financing from Capital One. The loan supports MDH Partners’ recent acquisitions of the 670,914-square-foot, Fort Worth Logistics Hub in Fort Worth, Texas, and the 445,138-square-foot Desoto Logistics Center.
Both assets were purchased earlier this year, from VanTrust and Core5. The loan is the firm’s first loan with Capital One.
Fort Worth Logistics Hub in Fort Worth and Desoto Logistics Center in Memphis are fully occupied
MDH Partners has acquired nearly five million square feet of industrial assets throughout the U.S. since January. The firm recently expanded its portfolio into new markets including California, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania, and currently owns more than 106 assets across 20 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.