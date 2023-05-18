MDH Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate investment company specializing in industrial properties, has purchased a 445,138 square foot building in the Desoto Logistics Center.
“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Memphis, especially by way of adding newly constructed Class A buildings that are leased to strong tenants,” said Joe DeHaven, Senior Managing Director at MDH Partners.
Desoto Logistics Center is situated on 32.3 acres of land and located at 8150 Nail Road East in Olive Branch. Delivered in 2022, the property features 274 parking spaces, 61 trailer spaces, 185-foot truck courts, ESFR sprinkler systems and 36-foot clear heights. Desoto Logistics Center is less than one mile from Hwy 78, and less than 10 miles from I-269 and I-55, providing excellent interstate connectivity. The property is in close proximity to the Memphis International Airport and the FedEx World Hub, representing 10.6% of the global delivery market.
The property is fully leased to Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics and direct-to-consumer fulfillment service provider. Founded in 1941, the company operates more than 7 million square feet with 25 locations across the United States, including six locations in Memphis.
According to JLL, the Memphis industrial market saw 727,237 square feet of space absorbed in the first quarter of 2023 and at the end of the quarter, only 5.8% of the region’s industrial space remained vacant.
MDH Partners has acquired over two million square feet of industrial assets throughout the U.S. since January. The firm recently expanded its portfolio into new markets including California, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania, and currently owns more than 101 assets across 20 states.
