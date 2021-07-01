Bank3 has announced the recent hiring of Kyle McCoy.
McCoy will serve in the role of Senior Vice President Commercial Lending.
He will join Carmen Kyle, DeSoto County Market President and Leah Brigance, Banking
Center Specialist at the new Bank3 location in Silo Square in Southaven.
“I am excited about joining Carmen Kyle’s team at our new office in Silo Square. I feel that
Carmen & I’s experience and relationships in Desoto County will make us a strong banking
team for Bank3,” said Kyle McCoy.
Kyle comes to Bank3 from First Commercial Bank in Southaven, and has lead the DeSoto
County operations for three years. Prior to that he was with Citizens National Bank.
Bank 3 CEO Scott Hauss said McCoy brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships in North Mississippi and the MidSouth.
“We are excited to have Kyle on our Bank3 team,” Hauss said. “His
experience and credibility in the market will allow us to serve the small and medium sized
businesses and individuals in Desoto County.”
Kyle is a native of DeKalb. He has lived in DeSoto County for the past 16 years.
