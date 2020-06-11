The two Malco movie theaters in DeSoto County, the DeSoto Cinema Grill in Southaven, and the Olive Branch Cinema Grill in Olive Branch are part of the first phase of franchise reopenings announced by the Memphis-based movie theater chain.
They are among six Malco theaters that will reopen on Monday, June 15, the company announced. Other theaters that will be back in business Monday are located in Ridgeland and Tupelo in Mississippi; Smyrna, Tennessee; and Owensboro, Kentucky.
Additional locations are scheduled to return to business each week thereafter through July 16. Malco said the goal is for the full circuit to be operational in mid-July to coincide with the release of the Warner Brothers' highly anticipated film, titled Tenet.
All locations have been closed since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Malco is very excited to re-open theaters and welcome our customers back,” said David Tashie, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We have been diligently working on implementing new measures and protocols to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, and we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out experiencing movies on the big screen again.”
There will be specific protocols to be followed when the theaters reopen, and the entire list is found online at www.malco.com. Among the safety precautions are that restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized every 30 minutes, water fountains will remain closed, and high-contact areas will be cleaned and sanitized every 30 minutes.
Since there have been no releases since the coronavirus pandemic began, current plans are to offer new indie releases, The King of Staten Island and The High Note, plus a lineup of perennial classics like Jaws, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Madagascar and Indiana Jones.
Additional films include recent pre-COVID releases, such as Trolls: World Tour, I Still Believe, and The Invisible Man.
Starting July 1, Russell Crowe’s new film Unhinged opens, followed by Christopher Nolen’s Tenet on July 17. Disney’s Mulan and Paramount Pictures Spongebob: Sponge on the Run are scheduled to open July 24 and July 31, respectively.
Online advance tickets for June 15 will be available starting June 12 via Malco.com, the Malco app, Fandango, and Atom Tickets.
Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business that reached its 100th anniversary in 2015. Malco Theatres operates over 370 screens at 35 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi.