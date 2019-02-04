IDI Logistics, a leading investor and developer of logistics properties, announced construction has begun on a new building in Stateline Business Park, a 4-million-square-foot industrial park developed by IDI Logistics starting in 2005. The park is two miles from I-55 and the FedEx Air Cargo Super hub. Building G will be the 10th and final new facility in the park.
Located at 1280 Stateline Road East in Southaven, Building G is a 352,800-square-feet single-load facility that will feature a DuctilcreteTM slab, 36-foot clear height, 82 dock doors, two drive-in doors, a 185-foot truck court and 65 trailer parking spaces.
"We're excited to add the final building to Stateline Business Park," said Tim Moore, SVP and Central Regional Director for IDI Logistics. "For more than a decade, the park has been a great benefit to the local economy. We're looking forward to continuing to fuel growth by offering prime facilities in close proximity to the quality labor pools in Mississippi and Tennessee."
Corporate neighbors in the park include Priority Fulfillment Services, Zimmer Medical, Excel Logistics, Alan Ritchey, Performance Food Group and PFSweb.
Construction on Building G is slated to be complete by June 2019. Patrick Burke and Jacque Beeson of CBRE will represent the new facility.
