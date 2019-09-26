JLL announces IDI Logistics, an Atlanta-based investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks, has awarded the firm the exclusive leasing assignment for 12815 Stateline Road, a 766,080-square-foot speculative industrial facility located at Crossroads Distribution Center in Olive Branch. JLL Managing Director Russ Westlake and Senior Vice President Jack Wohrman will lead marketing and leasing efforts for the building. JLL also handles property management for the master-planned industrial park.
“In response to the industrial sector’s sustained growth, we’re experiencing increased market demand at large-scale national and regional logistics centers,” said Westlake. “This new addition to Crossroads Distribution Center will offer many high-quality attributes that don’t exist in other buildings in the market. We’re pleased to join forces with IDI Logistics to market this facility, and we are already seeking out a diverse, pool of quality tenants that will complement the industrial park’s current occupants.”
Spanning 766,080 square feet of Class “A” State-of- the Art industrial space, this facility marks IDI Logistics’ 12th big-box building in Crossroads Distribution Center,a 475-acre, master-planned industrial park totaling over 7 million square feet. The building will feature modern architectural and design elements such as Ductilcrete slab, a 60-mil roof, Clerestory side glass panels and a 40’ clear ceiling to allow for maximum cubic storage. The site will include 173 trailer storage stalls and 150 parking stalls. The building also has the potential to accommodate a 383,040-square-foot expansion, which would bring the total size to nearly 1.2 million square feet. Once complete, the facility will be the first 40-foot clear height, fully speculative industrial building in the market.
Located at the southwest corner of Forest Hill Irene and Stateline roads, Crossroads Distribution Center is positioned at one of the Mid-South’s most desirable distribution locations. The sustainable, master-planned park is easily accessible by major highways and airports. Located in Mississippi’s DeSoto County, the property falls within the Memphis MSA, and is credited for spurring significant growth in the city’s industrial and warehousing sector.
“Memphis has unparalleled access to some of the country’s best distribution networks, as well as a talented and affordable labor pool. These factors make DeSoto County an ideal location for logistics users looking to improve their supply chain capabilities,” said Jim Flanagan, President and CEO of DeSoto County’s Economic Development Council. “We’re confident we’ll experience another year of healthy growth and look forward to welcoming IDI Logistics’ newest distribution center to the region.”
Home to FedEx’s global headquarters and the world’s second-largest cargo airport, Memphis is a key logistics hub for users looking for large blocks of space. According to JLL’s Q2 2019 Memphis Industrial Insight, the market is experiencing dramatic growth, with an under-construction industrial pipeline of over 6 million square feet.
“Crossroads Distribution Center presents an impressive opportunity for companies seeking high-tech, well-positioned facilities to serve their logistics needs,” said Tim Moore, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for IDI Logistics’ Central Region. “We’re proud of the growth and success our state-of-the-art facilities have spurred in the market, and we’re eager to continue to build upon our long-standing 30-plus years of development of the highest quality facilities and master-planned industrial parks in the Memphis MSA Market.”
Crossroads Distribution Center is currently home to numerous Fortune 500 companies, as well as a mix of pharma-related tenants, including Milwaukee Electric Tool, AmerisourceBergen and General Electric.