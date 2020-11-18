Two local families are competing in a national T-shirt fundraiser to win money to fund their adoptions.
Fund The Nations, an organization that helps people raise money through T-shirt sales, celebrates National Adoption Month each November by sponsoring a family and helping them fund their adoption. Though this is a national competition and Fund the Nations is based in Southaven, two DeSoto County families — the Bartolottas and McClures — were selected among the 10 finalists.
Andrew and Lacey Bartolotta of Southaven were married three years ago and have struggled with infertility as they wanted to grow their family. After Lacey had health complications before their first round of IVF, doctors advised that starting a family naturally would be difficult for the couple.
The couple started working with New Beginnings, a Tupelo-based adoption agency, to start planning for adoption. After many online courses, home studies and meetings, the couple was matched with birth parents.
In January, the Bartolotta family will double in size, as the birth parents they were matched with are expecting twins. Andrew, a twin himself, said that he and his wife considered the idea of adopting twins and that, in order to be matched with twins, it’s required to indicate that on their adoption application.
Soon after they completed their home study, the couple was matched with twins — a boy and girl.
“Adoption can be an emotional rollercoaster,” Andrew said. “There are lots of beautiful moments and hard moments. We feel really blessed, and the community has been really helpful.”
The fundraiser allows finalists to submit videos telling their adoption story. In order to receive votes, friends and family purchase T-shirts through the campaign. The family with the most votes at the end of the campaign — which ends Thursday, Nov. 19 at midnight — receives $30,000 to cover adoption costs.
This year’s T-shirt features a design with the phrase “All you need is love” and costs between $20-32.
The Bartolotta family is not the only family from DeSoto County selected as finalists for this national campaign, though.
Kristen and Ethan McClure began their adoption journey a few years ago after fostering and adopting their two children, who were 5 and 6 at the time.
Through their church, they were guided through the fostering process and met Bree and Dak. After fostering the two, they completed their adoption about a year ago.
After adopting their daughter Bree and son Dak, the couple originally thought their family was complete with the four of them.
“Earlier this year, God just laid it on our hearts that we had more room in our family,” Kristen said in their campaign video. “He led us to the country of Colombia.”
Kristen works as a hospice nurse, and Ethan works as a teacher. International adoption is expensive, Kristen said, and winning the fundraising competition would help support the family with that.
If you’d like to purchase a T-shirt to support the Bartolotta or McClure family, visit fundthenations.com/adoptwithftn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.