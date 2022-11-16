Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new location in Olive Branch,expanding its presence throughout the Magnolia State. The office is located at 5036 Goodman Rd., Suite 120.
The Olive Branch location marks Lendmark’s ninth branch in Mississippi. Lendmark anticipates serving between 500 and 600 customers in the branch in its first year. The company complements its in-person customer service with strong digital and online offerings.
Branch Manager Ariele Owens, who was promoted to the position from within the company, will lead the Olive Branch location.
“Our growth in Mississippi demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with financial options to meet planned and unplanned life events,” said Bobby Aiken, CEO of Lendmark Financial Services. “Our team will be laser focused on serving the Olive Branch community, delivering personalized and convenient household credit solutions that meet their respective financial needs.”
