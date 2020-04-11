Landau Uniforms, the nation’s leading quality apparel manufacturer for the health care industry, announced a donation of over 30,000 scrub sets to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), to aid Tennessee in its fight against COVID-19.
“We find ourselves in unprecedented times unlike any we have faced before in the world,” stated Bruce Landau, CEO of Landau Uniforms, Inc. “Landau is here to help during this challenging time. We are here to support our local community, Tennessee, our health care workers, and our first responders.”
Landau is aggressively working to embrace the challenges of the COVID-19 virus. Our team is keeping a close eye on our national response. During this time, our main priority remains to provide needed resources to health care professionals.
We are honored to be in an industry that can provide support to our Nation’s heroes. We thank you today, and every day, for your incredible acts of bravery.
Landau Uniforms, Urbane Scrubs, and Smitten Scrubs are sold online and in local, community-based retail stores.