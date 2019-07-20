The number of jobs in the Magnolia State has risen to historic highs, while the unemployment in the state remained where it was the month previous, according to the newest report from state labor officials.
Mississippi’s unemployment rate in June 2019 was at 5.0 percent, which was unchanged over the month from May 2019, according to the Mississippi Department of Employment Services report on Friday.
However, the June 2019 rate is three-tenths of a percentage point higher than a year ago in June 2018, when the rate was 4.7 percent.
The number of non-farm jobs in Mississippi rose by 2,100 in June to 1,168,100, which are the most jobs ever recorded in Mississippi.
Over the year since June 2018, the number of jobs in the state increased by 14,300. These numbers are based on a survey of employers. That employer survey is recognized as the most reliable indicator of job growth.
The Labor Force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased in June by 2,900 to 1,270,400. Over the year since June 2018, the Labor Force fell 5,400.
The number of Mississippians working rose in June by 2,400 to 1,207,100; however, for the year since June 2018, employed individuals decreased by 8,200.
The number of unemployed Mississippians rose by 500 in June to 63,300.
Over the year since June 2018, the number of unemployed Mississippians increased by 2,800.
County-by-county unemployment figures for June are still to be released from the state DES.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
