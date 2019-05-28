Trustmark Bank is pleased to announce that Jim Outlaw, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, has been inducted into the Mississippi Bankers Association’s Forty Year Club in recognition of his 40 years of distinguished service in banking.
Outlaw began his career in the banking industry in 1972 and has served in a variety of capacities in retail banking, commercial banking, and operational support. In 1996, Outlaw joined Trustmark as Senior Vice President of Bank Operations. In that role, his responsibilities included oversight of Deposit and Loan Operations, Securities Processing, and Call Center Operations. Information Technology was added to his responsibilities in 1998.
In 1999, Outlaw was named Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer and later assumed oversight of Customer Products and Services in 2004. In 2006, he moved to Houston, Texas and assumed the role as President and Chief Operating Officer of Trustmark – Texas. In 2014, he was named Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Trustmark’s corporate office in Jackson, Mississippi.
“Jim’s leadership has been influential to our associates, and his vast experience and knowledge have been a valuable asset to our company,” Trustmark Chief Executive Officer Jerry Host stated.
Outlaw received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Millsaps College. He is a graduate of the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking and the Executive Leadership Program at the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration, University of Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.