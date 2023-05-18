Southern Bancorp Bank today announced the promotion of Jeremy Hurst to Market Manager. Hurst has been with Southern Bancorp, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), since 2017, most recently serving as City President of the bank’s Hernando market.
“I am thrilled to welcome Jeremy into his new role,” said Jeff Frazier, Southern Bancorp’s Central Region CEO. “During his time at Southern, Jeremy has been an incredible asset to both our organization and to the communities we serve. He is committed to our core values and is driven by a desire to create margin for and promote the mission of the bank – because at Southern, we believe they are both equally important.”
Hurst brings nearly 20 years of banking experience to the position, breaking into the industry in 2005 as a part-time teller while attending college at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR). He joined the Southern Bancorp mission in 2017 at its El Dorado, Ark. branch, and was named the 2017 Commercial Lender of the Year during his first year.
He would eventually move to the CDFI’s Hernando branch as its Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, which led to his promotion to City President and ultimately this latest role of Market Manager, in which he will oversee the lending functions in three of Southern Bancorp’s markets.
An El Dorado, Ark. native, Hurst graduated from El Dorado High School in 2001, and from UALR with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance in 2007. In 2015, he earned his Master of Business Administration from Southern Arkansas University. He has also earned certifications from the ABA National Commercial Lender School at Southern Methodist University and the Paul W. Barret Jr. Graduate School of Banking.
Hurst lives in Hernando with his wife, Sunni, and their three children, Elliott, Emerson, and Rex. He is an active member of his local community, currently serving on the DeSoto County Search and Rescue Team, the DeSoto County Economic Council Government Relations Board, the Leadership DeSoto County Board, and the Krewe of Hernando. He is also the 2023-24 president-elect of the Rotary Club of Hernando.
