Jasheka Britton wasn’t satisfied with the beauty products in her cabinets. She realized that, while people were talking about putting clean and healthy foods into their bodies, she wasn’t hearing anyone talking about what they were putting on their bodies. She then started researching different hygiene products she bought for herself and her family and she was horrified.
Britton decided to start making her own products for herself and her family. She began scouring the internet for instructions on how to create all the different beauty and hygiene products she needed.
“I’m a huge researcher,” Britton said. “I study, I buy books, I use the internet. I’ve put in hours upon hours of research.”
That was in 2016. Britton said after she lost her mom to an illness, she struggled with depression, and making these products brought happiness back into her life.
“I pretty much gave up on life,” she said.
Not long before, Britton was running a T-shirt business, but she said her passion for it just wasn’t there. She had just begun making beauty products, but she wasn’t sure how to make a business out of it quite yet.
“I had invested so much with the equipment, and I was trying to be profitable and prosper,” she said. “But my heart wasn’t there. I finally laid the T-shirt business to rest and followed my dream.”
Almost five years later, as businesses across the country are shuttering in the middle of a global pandemic, Britton decided it was time to turn her passion for natural beauty products into a business.
“I didn’t know what to expect but I was hopeful, and I told myself, ‘you’ve just gotta do it,’” she said. “People might actually need (the products) right now, so I had to put my fear to the side and go for it. I’m glad I did it.”
Hunny B Natural opened its virtual doors in May with over 20 natural beauty products, including lip scrubs, scalp oils and body creams. With no employees or store space, Britton runs the entire business out of her home with some help from her daughter in high school. Along with making her products, Britton does all of her marketing, shipping and social media herself as well. “I’m just kind of winging it and tweaking it here and there.”
In order to make her products, Britton sources most of her ingredients from local farmers and vendors.
“My first initiative is to outsource locally,” she said. “I wish we had more local offers because I would love if we could get everything in the community.”
Hunny B Natural took off right away, Britton said. She said that with many stores seeing shortages from effects of the pandemic, people are looking for alternatives to their usual staples.
“The time is now to really buckle down and grow your own food or purchase from local farmers so you know exactly what you’re getting,” she said.
All of the products from Hunny B Natural are vegan and cruelty-free, and each product contains only natural preservatives. Britton said that while these ingredients can be more expensive, those are the qualities that she values in her skincare. She prides her products on being free of any formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates or detergents.
“I refuse to make products with traditional preservatives or parabens or cancer-causing agents,” she said. “I wouldn’t be any better than my big competitors.”
As far as the name of her company, Britton said it has a double meaning.
“It’s kind of a play on my last name,” she said, and that Hunny B became a sort of nickname for her. “We’re telling you to be natural, but also be natural by Hunny B.
“In a world where you can be anything, be natural.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.