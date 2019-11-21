On Aug. 27, 47-year-old Ron Patel – owner and operator of the new Amtel Express BP service station on Highway 51 at the I-269 interchange – brought a level or service to the community of Hernando, unmatched by any other such business. It is a gas station, as it were, but so much more.
Native of Hyderabad, India, where he grew up helping his father in his business enterprises, starting at age 14, Patel worked from early childhood learning how a business operates both financially and profitably. He also began to understand commerce in the greater sense, finance and people-relationship skills and even continued to work while in school. He completed his education in India, attaining his degree in Economics and Commerce, then opened a hardware store there, specializing in supplying piping for the agriculture industry; a very successful venture which put him into a position, financially, to move up in the world.
With some of his family members already living in the United States, Patel decided to move to the U.S. in 2018 and brought his new wife to set up not only his home in DeSoto County, but to begin his business career here.
Patel bought Best Western Hotel franchises and opened two facilities in Tunica to capitalize on the needs of visitors coming to the casinos.
“It started well for us, but as the clientele for the gaming industry began to decrease, business fell off. It's still profitable for us, but not as it was in the beginning,” according to Patel.
So to hedge his business investments, and like any good businessman will do, Patel expanded in other ways and in other interests. He bought and currently owns two Shell service stations/convenience stores in Alabama, which were purchased in 2018 and both continue to prosper.
But with he and his family living in Southaven, Patel looked over the possibilities of starting a business in DeSoto County and chose to open his new Amtel Express/BP service station on Highway 51 at Green T Road for specific reasons.
“I looked at the location and realized that it was an excellent site with constant traffic flow,” Patel explained. “Visually, it was the most obvious choice to build our new facility. You can't miss it.”
Rather than build a standard floor plan for his convenience store, Patel took a hands-on approach and helped the architects design the layout.
“I wanted the store to be more 'friendly' and inviting for customers,” Patel said. “Aisles are not perpendicular to the walls, but angled to help with the 'traffic flow' of people shopping for merchandise. We also incorporated some graphic touches relative to Hernando, to make sure customers know we're a Hernando business. We also introduced a French-made fresh orange juice machine that literally peels and squeezes fresh oranges for each glass. And the oranges are a specially grown type, from Arizona, and flown in daily. It is by far, the most delicious orange juice available; not a luxury you'd expect to find in a service station convenience store.”
Patel's Amtel Express also serves hot food, including pizza and Mexican dishes, sandwiches and fish, all prepared fresh daily. The store also offers a wide variety of drinks, juices, sodas, beer and wine. In many ways, it is like a miniature grocery store with some items not even offered in larger outlets.
BP is the well-known gasoline sold at Amtel Express, and Patel's store is one of only two service stations in the region which offers 90 octane fuel. And unlike most service stations, every one of Patel's BP pumps distributes diesel fuel as well.
The station is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and closes at 11 p.m. on weekends. It is a clean, efficient store where you can not only fill your vehicle's gas tank, but you can also enjoy freshly prepared foods of all types. There are even tables and chairs where you can eat your meal before continuing on your way. And you will find the staff both helpful and friendly.
“I wanted all of our employees to reflect my business ethic of friendliness and courtesy, which I consider of utmost importance in a business that serves the public,” Patel said. “We are – collectively – part of the community of Hernando, and we want every Hernando citizen to enjoy their visit.”
