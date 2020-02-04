Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto has announced that CEO and Administrator James Huffman has retired, and associate administrator Brian Hogan has been tapped to succeed him.
Huffman, who announced his plans last September, has led Baptist-DeSoto for nine years. Before that, he held the same role at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany. Earlier in his career, he served as Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer. He worked for Baptist for 25 years.
Hogan came to Baptist-DeSoto as an associate administrator in 2016 after holding several leadership roles at Baptist Memorial hospitals, including CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee. He began his Baptist career in 1994 as a head nurse in Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis’ orthopedic and neurology unit.
Octavius Ivy will become Baptist-DeSoto’s new associate administrator. He joins the hospital’s leadership team after spending two years as chief operations officer for Winston Medical Center in Louisville. Before that, he held a number of leadership roles during a 12-year career at North Mississippi Health Services in Tupelo.
The hospital also added a new chief nursing officer in Randy White. The 25-year Baptist employee comes to Baptist-DeSoto from Baptist Union County in New Albany, where he served in the same role for the past nine years.
“We are so grateful to James for his excellent leadership and dedication to Baptist and our patients,” said Dr. Paul DePriest, Baptist Memorial Health Care’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “As we say goodbye to James, we’re thrilled to welcome Brian, Octavius and Randy into their new roles. They are proven health care executives who will build on James’ track record of success.”
Baptist-DeSoto is a 339-bed hospital that offers diagnostic, surgical and rehabilitation services, as well as open-heart surgery and a number of other cardiovascular services. A recent $19 million emergency department expansion and renovation project added 20,000 square feet to the facility.