The Hernando Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for Hernando Healthcare. Hernando Healthcare shares an office with Oxford Orthopedics at 2018 McIngvale Rd. Suite 102 in Hernando. Nurse Practitioner Martha Clinton cut the ribbon today alongside other Hernando Healthcare employees and community members.
