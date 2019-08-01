Ruth Ann Hale has been named Executive Director of the Homebuilders Association of North Mississippi (HBNMS).
Hale has leadership experience in communications and public relations in the health care and non-profit fields.
Most recently, she served as manager of development operations at Ducks Unlimited. Prior to that she was director of development and public relations at The Baddour Center.
The bulk of Hale’s career prior to joining HBNMS was spent as director of media and community relations at Methodist Healthcare. Her final project there was helping to open the Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch.
Ruth Ann lives in Olive Branch with her husband Rick and three dogs. She is active with DeSoto Animal Rescue Society and the Hernando Optimists Club. She served as past president of the Public Relations Society of America-Memphis Chapter and was previously on the University of Memphis Journalism Alumni Board.
