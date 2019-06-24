The dirt has been turned for another financial institution in DeSoto County to move forward in building a new facility.
Officials with Belzoni-based Guaranty Bank and Trust recently held a groundbreaking event with Southaven business leaders as construction has begun on the bank’s new location in the city.
In DeSoto County, Guaranty Bank and Trust has locations in Hernando and is currently at 5960 Getwell Road in Southaven, among its close to 20 Mississippi branch offices.
When the new branch location is complete late this year, operations at the Getwell Road office are expected to move to the new home, which is just a block away at 6030 Getwell Road at Nail Road, near Snowden Grove Park.
A locally-owned and operated bank since 1943, Guaranty Bank & Trust is led by President/CEO Hue Townsend, who was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new branch location.
Townsend pointed out there will be several different features to provide for a good customer experience when they come to the bank.
“We’re using a lot of technology that you don’t see often in banks around the area,” Townsend said. “We’ll be using what’s called ITMs, or Interactive Teller Machines. We’re going to have an open-type format when you walk in, using cash recyclers instead of your normal teller windows. It’s something that’s going to be unique to the area and I think everybody is going to be proud of it.”
The new branch will be built to a size of about 3,200 square feet, Townsend said, adding, “We’re planning on being done about the middle of December, or about a six-month time frame, somewhere in there.”
Once finished, the current Guaranty Bank and Trust staff will move into the new home.
“We’ll use the current space for some administrative-type offices, but we haven’t decided on that, yet,” Townsend said.
The location is along the ever-growing Getwell Road corridor between Goodman and Church roads, near where the Silo Square development is also being built. Townsend said it was an important spot to locate the new Guaranty Bank home.
“We think this is one of the best locations in DeSoto County,” said Townsend. “The traffic count, the accessibility coming in here makes it a premier location.”
Townsend was named to head the financial institution in January 2016. He joined Guaranty 15 years prior to that and was elevated to the position by the bank’s Board of Directors from his previous position as Executive Vice President in the Credit Department.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
