The Southaven office of Express Employment Professionals has announced it has added a new division for office and professional services.
Owners Diego and Alexandria Lejwa also announced the addition of Jessica Gillikin to lead the administrative department for office services. Gillikin has also worked with the Oxford office for employment services.
“Jessica is already finding the most qualified office services talent in the area for our clients,” Diego Lejwa said. “I am excited to have her expand our admin division and am confident that Jessica's focus on office services skill sets will help meet our current and future clients’ needs and make a positive impact on businesses across the community.”
Gillikin has been with Express since 2016 and has been the market leader in Oxford since 2018.
Prior to Express Employment, she was a department manager at DeSoto Athletic Club for two years and has an associate’s degree in business administration and management at Arkansas State University-MidSouth in West Memphis, Ark.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.