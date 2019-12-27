Southern Bancorp has announced the hiring of Stacy Gann as the new Branch Manager in Hernando. Gann comes to Southern with nearly 15 years of banking experience.
“We’re excited to have Stacy join the Southern Bancorp team as she not only brings years of customer service and leadership experience, but a passion for serving the Hernando community as well,” said Southern Bancorp Regional CEO Jeff Frazier. “Southern is a different type of bank looking for employees committed to helping communities build wealth.”
Gann has been a resident of Hernando since 1996. She attended college at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee. Before coming to Southern, she served as a branch manager and universal banker at various financial institutions across Memphis, Tennessee.
“I am thrilled to join a community-minded bank like Southern,” said Gann. “I look forward to making an impact in the community I live in and helping our customers reach their financial goals.”
Outside of the bank, Gann volunteers with Junior Achievement and the United Way. She also attends many ball games and activities for her three children, Zack, Hailey and Mason.
Southern Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company; Southern Bancorp Community Partners, a 501(c)(3) development finance and lending organization; and Southern Bancorp Bank, one of America’s largest rural development banks; were founded in 1986 by a group of business, political and philanthropic leaders who were concerned about the economic decline of rural Arkansas. All three entities are U.S. Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) collectively known as “Southern.” With $1.4 billion in assets, 65,000 customers and 48 locations in Arkansas and Mississippi, Southern invests in people and businesses in rural communities; empowers them to improve their lives; and helps them transform their communities. Southern is a Certified B Corp, Benefit Corporation, and proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values. Learn more about Southern on the web at www.banksouthern.com & www.southernpartners.org.