A local car dealer has been elected to lead the board of the state's top automotive dealer lobbying organization.
Jeff Field of Southaven will serve as chairman of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association (MADA).
Field is a Partner in the Landers Automotive Group including Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Landers Ford, Landers Nissan, Landers Buick GMC, Volkswagen Jackson, Audi Jackson, Land Rover Jackson and Jaguar Jackson.
“It is a privilege to be part of the leadership team that represents the franchised automotive industry in Mississippi,” said Field.
Field is Past President of the Southaven Chamber of Commerce and has also served on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC).
MADA represents 207 franchise new-car and truck dealers, employing more than 17,745 Mississippians, and providing $6.9 billion in sales, and $448 million in payroll, as well as supporting other local businesses having a significant impact on Mississippi’s economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.