A Southaven couple are the owners and operators of a business that gives you space when no more space is available for you. Their “wide open spaces” are just right for anything from office or residential furniture to your boat or recreation vehicle.
Mike and Kristy Ferguson run Southaven Storage, a family-owned and operated self storage facility at 5435 Bill South Drive in Southaven. They’ve been in business for nearly two years and the demand for storage is so strong, the Fergusons are already planning to expand the business.
“We will be expanding our RV storage this year and we hope to expand the climate-controlled and drive-up storage within the next 3-5 years as the need grows,” they stated.
Anyone who is moving their office or residence in DeSoto County and needs to store their items or household goods should consider their services. The RV or boat storage areas will also be in demand for homeowners who otherwise can’t park those items at home, due to space not being available or by subdivision covenants, etc.
“If you are going through a change in your life or are apprehensive about storing your things, rest assured that you will be taken care of and your belongings will be safe when you store with us,” said Kristy Ferguson.
The Fergusons said they enjoy having their business in DeSoto County, as both have grown up in the county and have enjoyed watching the county grow as they have lived here.
The couple work with the motto, “We Store Southaven,” adding, “we’re working together to give our customers our best every day.”
Trying to reinvest in the community was part of the reason they started the business, said Mike Ferguson.
“We wanted to start something to improve our community,” said Mike. “We were born and raised in the Southaven business realm and it is kind of in our blood.”
Southaven Storage is proud to be family-owned and operated and actually shares office space with EZ Daze RV Park, owned by parents Don and Pat South.
The Fergusons also believe their family atmosphere is a big benefit to those who use their business.
“Unlike a chain or big business, we go out of our way to provide ultimate customer service,” Kristy said. “Because we are family owned, when you store with us you become part of our family, too.”
Each storage space is climate-controlled to help protect the items you are storing with them and the Fergusons approach each customer knowing they all have unique needs they want to help with.
For more information about Southaven Storage, call 901-496-3312 or email southavenstorage@yahoo.com.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
