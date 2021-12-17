Residents in DeSoto County in need of healthcare services will now have one more option to choose from. Fast Pace Health cut the ribbon on its new walk-in urgent care clinic Friday located at 1161 Church Road West.
This is the first Fast Pace Health location in Southaven, but its second clinic in DeSoto County. Fast Pace opened a similar location in Walls in August 2020.
John Bilbro, regional marketing coordinator for Fast Pace Health, said the new Southaven location will provide reliable and affordable health care services in a part of the county that is fast-growing but currently under-served.
“When you look at this side of town, there is a need here for this type of service,” Bilbro said. “Not only will this provide care on this side of town, but also the surrounding ara five to 10 minutes away. Mississippi can get pretty rural really fast, and those people need someone they can get to. A lot of times people don’t want to go to the emergency room.”
The 3,600 square foot facility has eight exam rooms, a procedure room, and x-ray capabilities. The site will be staffed with two nurse practitioners and a supervising physician who can provide treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary, and preventative health care services.
“We like to say we are a one stop shop for all of your medical care needs,” Bilbro said. “If your hand is falling off, we probably need to send you to the ER. But if you have a cut, we can do staples, sutures and stitches. We can also do cold and flu treatment, and we will have COVID testing both the rapid test and the PCR Test which is sent off to a lab.”
Bilbro said the Southaven location offers convenient hours as well. The location will be open seven days a week - M-F 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“That Sunday time slot is very popular because if you start feeling bad, you don’t want to wait until Monday,” Bilbro said. “We see a lot of people in those four hours.”
Fast Pace Health does not accept appointments, but residents needing care can reserve a spot on-line by visiting fastpacehealth.com.
“We don’t offer a true appointment system,” Bilbro said. “But you can reserve your spot online or walk in. Once you get to the page you can click on locations. Then it will show you what your approximate wait time is. But it is not an appointment.”
Fast Pace Health accepts most insurance plans, but also offers a self pay plan that covers the cost of most procedures for those people without insurance.
The opening of the Southaven clinic marks the company’s 32nd location in Mississippi. Fast Pace Health started in 2009 in Collinswood, Tennessee, and has over 150 locations in Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Indiana, and Kentucky.
