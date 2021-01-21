From left, state Rep. Dan Eubanks, Thomas Eubanks, Bennett Russell and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn. Thomas and Russell served as pages in the House of Representatives in Jackson. Russell, 16, is the son of Becca and Byron Russell. Eubanks, 16, is the son of Tarra and David Eubanks. The young men were sponsored by Rep. Eubanks (R-Walls), who is Thomas's uncle.