Entergy Mississippi Customer Service Manager Robert Johnston recently graduated from the 2022 Class of Leadership Desoto.
Leadership DeSoto is a program coordinated by the DeSoto County Economic Development Council to inform future leaders of the needs and challenges facing DeSoto County and inspire them to utilize the resources available to them to make a difference. For more than 25 years, Leadership DeSoto has helped leaders become involved in performing community service and improving the quality of life in DeSoto County.
Candidates are nominated by organizations, employers or individuals, or may apply on their own. A selection committee chooses participants based on their community involvement, leadership capabilities and potential in their respective fields.
Johnston was named customer service manager for the Southaven area in 2021. He joined Entergy in 2015 as a lighting sales coordinator in Arkansas and moved into the same role in New Orleans before becoming a customer service manager for Entergy New Orleans. Before Entergy, Johnston spent more than 25 years at Memphis Light, Gas & Water, working in operations, customer service, economic development, residential services and marketing.
Johnston has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Memphis and an associate degree in electrical engineering technology from State Technical Institute at Memphis.
