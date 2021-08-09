Eleven03 celebrated its grand opening on Saturday at Tanger Outlets.
Eleven03 is a locally owned and operated women’s clothing boutique.
"We aim to provide apparel and accessories to women of all ages, ethnicities and sizes," said Aaliyah Donaldson. "We’re so excited to bring this new business to Southaven."
