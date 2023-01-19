Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member Edge Fitness with a ribbon cutting celebration on Jan. 18. General Manager TJ Cates gave a tour of the recently updated fitness center and had food and prizes for guests who attended. Pizza was donated by Domino’s and fruit trays were provided by Chick-fil-A Southaven. Edge Fitness is locally owned and managed and is open 24/7. It is located at 4935 Pepper Chase Dr. in Southaven.
