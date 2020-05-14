Turning Point, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center located in Southaven, recently announced a new role for Stacy Dodd, who has been the center’s Director of Operations for the past five years.
Dodd has taken on the title of Vice President of Operations, which he said means responsibility for the day-to-day work the center, part of Addiction Campuses, and also to get the center’s message out to the greater public.
“I’m the one making sure our people are getting good care at the facility,” Dodd said. “My main duties will be to be working to develop relationships and keep our facilities full.”
Dodd’s work will be in partnership with Angela Quadrani, Area Vice President/Sales for Turning Point.
“I work hand-in-hand with him as a sales leader,” Quadrani said. “We work with accounts in our markets and organizations to find people that need treatment for substance abuse. He works at the facility and makes sure the process of helping people is smoothed out.”
Dodd will also be responsible for hiring, the day-to-day functions, leading each department, medical, clinical, and just being the center’s main point of contact.
“DeSoto County has one of the highest rates of overdose in Mississippi, if not the highest,” Dodd said. “We want people in the community to trust us and know they can send their loved ones to us. If we can’t help them here at our facility, we can get them to someplace that can help them.”
Dodd pointed out that Turning Point recently began working with the Veterans Administration in Memphis to assist veterans dealing with issues, such as heroin addiction or post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
“We have a capacity of 176, with 76 in-patients at our residential treatment center and we can hold up to 100 at our out-patient facility,” Dodd said. “We have residential detox, inpatient, and outpatient, we have all levels of care. We can basically help anyone.”