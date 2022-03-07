Two DeSoto County Realtors have been named as 2021 Top Producers award recipients by Crye-Leike Real Estate Services.
Vice President & Broker Tracy Kirkley, who has been affiliated with Crye-Leike's Olive Branch office for 20 years, was named a Top Producing Agent by Sales Volume. She was joined by Realtor Charlette Brown, who was named Rookie of the Year and works in Crye-Leike's Hernando branch office.
To be named a Top Producing Agent or Team in one of Crye-Leike's eight-state regions, individuals must have earned the highest sales volume, or had the highest number of real estate transactions, for that year.
"Our agent's training and professionalism make all the difference to our clients and continue to push us forward," said Crye-Leike Owner and Chief Executive Officer Harold Crye. "I want to offer a big thank you to our incredibly creative agents who continued to make sales during low inventory and these competitive times."
Crye-Leike experienced its best year in company history, with a record sales volume of $8.9 billion and 32,499 customers served, in part due to the hard work and dedication from it’s top producing agents.
Kirkley conducted 76 real estate transactions in 2021, making it her first year as Crye-Leike’s Top Producing Agent by transactions and customers served in her region.
Kirkley has reached many milestones throughout her longstanding career. Most notably, she has earned Crye-Leike’s Circle of Excellence award - the company’s highest honor - achieved Lifetime status in the Crye-Leike and Northwest Mississippi Association of REALTORS (NWMAR) Multi-Million Dollar Clubs, maintained a ranking as Crye-Leike’s Top Agent for North Mississippi and served as a board member for NWMAR.
Outside of real estate, Kirkley served as past-president and current board member for the Rotary Club of Olive Branch, past-president for the Desoto County Habitat for Humanity and past-board member for the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce, in addition to other community involvements.
Brown began her real estate career in 2021 with Crye-Leike’s Hernando branch office. After purchasing her second home, Brown found inspiration from her own Realtor to join the industry.
Since earning her real estate license, Brown has enjoyed forming relationships with local buyers and sellers and making their transactions as seamless as possible. Her enthusiasm and dedication to this industry has earned her Crye-Leike’s Rookie of the Year award.
Crye-Leike is the third largest independently-owned real estate firm in the nation and the largest serving Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and the Mid-South.
