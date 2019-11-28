Attorney Amy Pietrowski has been granted membership into the American Association of Premier DUI Attorneys. Pietrowski provides strategic legal representation to clients across North Mississippi. Pietrowski Law Practice focuses on DUI defense, criminal defense and family law.
Physician Dr. D. D. Sidhu, MD was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto. Dr. Sidhu is the second lifetime achievement award winner to be honored by Baptist DeSoto. Dr. Sidhu has been serving children and families in DeSoto, Tunica, Marshall, Panola and Tate Counties for over 40 years. He started his practice on June 1, 1978 in Senatobia and opened a second office in Southaven after Baptist-DeSoto opened its doors. In 2018, he opened a third location in Olive Branch.
The Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce will host an Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Horn Lake City Hall, 3101 Goodman Road West in Horn Lake. For more information, contact that Chamber offices at 662-393-9897.
The Southaven Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The 39th annual Parade of Lights will step off from SouthPoint Church, then head down Stateline Road to Northwest Drive, and end at City Hall. For more information, contact the Chamber offices at 662-342-6114.
The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce presents its Christmas Tree Lighting celebration at the Courthouse Square on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Mayor Tom Ferguson will officially light the Christmas tree for the holiday season at that time. Music will be provided by the DeSoto Family Theatre. For more information, call the Chamber offices at 662-429-9055.
The Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce hosts the 43rd annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning from Olive Branch High School and heading into Old Towne Olive Branch. The theme is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Entry applications are available at olivebranchms.com or call the Chamber offices at 662-895-2600 for more information.