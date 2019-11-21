The Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce welcomes entries for the annual Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” For more information, contact the Chamber offices at 662-895-2600. Nov. 20 is the deadline for entry application.
The Southaven Chamber of Commerce hosts its next Coffee With A Member on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Southaven Chick-fil-A Catering Office, 917 Ferncliff, Suite 4 in Southaven. Coffee offered courtesy of Coffee Central at this networking opportunity. For more information, contact the Chamber offices at 662-342-6114.
The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce hosts its Christmas Tree Lighting at the Courthouse Square on Saturday, Nov. 30, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Chamber offices at 662-429-9055.
The Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts its third annual Bullfrogs and Mistletoads Christmas in the Park, a festival of floats, at Latimer Lakes Park on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Santa will arrive between 5:30-6 p.m. to light the Christmas tree. For more information, contact the Chamber offices at 662-393-9897.