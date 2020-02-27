* The Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce offers a Lunch and Learn series for its members on “Growing Your Small Business” on Wednesday, March 4. The session with Brad Vellum of Buff City Soap will be held in the Chamber Business Center off Pigeon Roost Road. Register by emailed invitation or for more information, call the Chamber offices at 662-895-2600.
* The Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd annual Golf Scramble will be played May 14 at North Creek Golf Club in Southaven. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will begin at 1 p.m. Sponsorships are now available. For more information, call the Chamber offices at 662-393-9897.
* The Southaven Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its second annual Flapjack Giveback benefit fundraiser on Tuesday, March 31. The event will be at Southern Elegance Event Center, 654 Church Road East in Southaven from 7-9 a.m. Proceeds will be used by the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization, for its promotional and educational programs to businesses and the community. For more information, call the Chamber offices at 662-342-6114.
* The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce will host a Better Business Breakfast, featuring speaker Wanda Allen on Wednesday, March 11, at the DeSoto County Museum, 111 E. Commerce Street in Hernando. Hours are for 9-10:15 a.m. Allen will offer strategies that will get more clients and close more sales. For more information, contact the Chamber offices at 662-429-9055.
* Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell will be featured speaker at the DeSoto County Economic Development Council’s next quarterly luncheon, set for Friday, March 20 at the DeSoto County Career Technical Center’s West Campus, 1005 Kuykendall Lane in Horn Lake. RSVP to Susan Fernandez at sfernandez@desotocounty.com, or call the offices at 662-429-4414.
* The legal practice of Vanessa Price has been recognized for two consecutive years as one of Mississippi’s 10 Best Family Law Firms for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute for Family Law Attorneys. The third-party attorney rating organization annually publishes a list of top attorneys in each state. The Vanessa Price office is located at 6858 Swinnea Road in Southaven.