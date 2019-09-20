* The Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce hosts a Lunch and Learn, entitled, “Cloud Accounting: Is Quickbooks Online for me?” on Sept. 24 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Chamber Business Center. The program is presented by Williams, Pitts, and Beard, CPA. For registration information, call the Chamber at 662-895-2600.
* The Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts its second annual Horn Lake Food Truck Festival on Oct. 2 at Latimer Lakes Park. Free admission and craft vendors will also be on hand. Sponsorship opportunities are now available, call the Chamber offices at 662-393-9897 for more information.
* The Southaven Chamber of Commerce will host its 50th Anniversary Gala and Awards Event on Oct. 17 at the Landers Center. Reflections of the past, present and future will the theme of the evening to help celebrate the Chamber’s 50th anniversary. Tickets may be purchased online at southavenchamber.com or call 662-342-6114 for more information.
* The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce is again host Halloween Off the Square on Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. The event will be at the DeSoto County Administration Building parking lot with trunk or treating for children up to age 12. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber offices at 662-429-9055, or email chamber@hernandoms.org.
* The grand opening of the new Urban Air Adventure Park, 6680 Southcrest Parkway in Southaven, has been moved to Sept. 21 at 10 a.m., according to the business’s Facebook page. A First Responders VIP Party has also been moved to Sept. 20 from 5-8 p.m.
* Contractors interested in becoming licensed or obtaining their Certificate of Responsibility are encouraged to register for the Mississippi Development Authority’s Contractor License Readiness Workshop. The workshop will be held Oct. 3, from 8 a.m.-12 noon at Community Bank, 6910 Airways Blvd. in Southaven. The workshop is free of charge. Contact Michelle Bernard with MDA’s Minority and Small Business Development Division at (601) 359-6678 or mbernard@mississippi.org.
* Memphis-based discount merchandiser and pharmacy chain Fred’s is in the process of liquidating its remaining 81 stores, including an Olive Branch location, as the company has announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closing all of its stores.
Of the remaining stores that were open after the latest round of closings before the bankruptcy filing, DeSoto County had one store left, located at 7105 Cockrum Street in Olive Branch.
