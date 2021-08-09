An Olive Branch dental service provider has a new name.
DDS Dentures + Implants Solutions, located at 6888 Goodman Road Suite 123, will now be known as Affordable Dentures & Implants.
But that’s the only thing that changed. While the dental practice has rebranded to Affordable Dentures & Implants, the clinical and management teams have remained the same.
“Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate, and safe care they’ve always received,” said Joel Ewing.
Both Affordable Dentures & Implants and DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions brands are supported by Affordable Care, the nation’s leading consumer-healthcare company exclusively focused on tooth replacement solutions.
“We are all one family, and very excited to continue to expand patient access to affordable and high-quality dental care in Olive Branch,” added Ewing.
According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches.
Affordable Dentures & Implants was founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, and is the nation’s largest network of providers concentrating on affordable tooth replacement solutions, including dentures and implants.
“Our supported clinical team is dedicated to delighting patients even more under the Affordable Dentures & Implants name," Ewing said.
