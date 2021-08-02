Courtney Williams became a licensed Realtor in June 2020, and by the time the year ended, she had earned a distinction that not all agents attain. Williams became a member of the Million Dollar Club, exceeding expectations by having over $1 million in real estate transactions.
In fact, her impressive sales volume was higher than any other new agent’s sales volume throughout the region, and earned Williams another top honor - The Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors named Williams Rookie of the Year.
“I was just in awe when I found out that I had received it,” Williams said. “I didn’t know that I had sold the highest amount out of all the new agents. So I am really excited and thankful.”
Williams said she completed her first sale in late July 2020, a four bedroom home in Southaven to a family from her hometown of Greenville who was relocating to the area.
“We had to go through several offers before it was accepted, of course, because of the way the market is,” Williams said. “But when it was accepted, it was great news for them as well as for me. I was able to link them to a lender and we found a perfect home.”
Williams credited her broker, Judy Southard, and the team at Crye-Leike Southaven for all of the support they showed her during her first year as a Realtor.
“I could not have done this without them,” Williams said.
Southward said it is not common for agents to reach $1 million in sales in their first year, and that Williams put in a lot of hard work to make it happen.
“She is a real go-getter,” Southard said. “She is devoted to learning. She pays attention. And she does the work. This is a second job for her, but she has found a way to make it a priority. We are very proud to have her in our office.”
Williams said DeSoto County is a great place to be a Realtor and that she sells with confidence because she knows the area is safe and has a strong school system for families.
“I am very comfortable finding homes for families and love serving them in this market,” Williams said. “Inventory is low everywhere, however, in DeSoto County we have a nice variety of new constriction, older homes, and you have several different cities that are a great place for families to live.”
Williams said she loves helping others achieve their dream of home ownership.
“It’s what drives my passion,” Williams said. “It doesn’t feel like a job. It’s a profession where you are helping others.”
