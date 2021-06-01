Barry Prather, chief executive officer for Community Bank’s North Mississippi Region, announced last week the promotion of a Southaven resident.
States Norman was named loan officer after recently serving in the Management Training Program. He has been in banking for one year.
In his new role, Norman will manage and grow his loan and deposit portfolio within the greater Memphis area.
Norman, a native of Tupelo, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor of business administration with an emphasis in finance.
Norman is a member of Southaven Young Professionals as well as an ambassador of Southaven and Horn Lake Chambers of Commerce.
He currently resides in Southaven, Mississippi.
