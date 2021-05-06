Olive Branch native Austin Rice was promoted to loan officer for Community Bank’s North Mississippi Region.
Barry Prather, chief executive officer for Community Bank’s North Mississippi Region announced the change April 26.
Rice recently served as a credit analyst and has been in banking for one year. Rice is a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in managerial finance as well as a Master’s of Business Administration.
In his new position, Rice will manage and expand his loan and deposit portfolio within DeSoto County.
Active in his community, Rice is a member of Baptist Medical and Dental Missions International. He is engaged to Bradlea James and they attend Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.