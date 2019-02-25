Coleman Funeral Home has added its first funeral director dedicated to serving the families of Southaven and West DeSoto County.
Funeral Director and Embalmer David Owens joined the staff in January from Atlanta, where he spent nearly 30 years in funeral care. He was recruited to Mississippi by friend and former colleague Ashley Bowlan, who is funeral director and embalmer at Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch. The two worked together in Atlanta.
“After nearly 19 years working in a large corporate firm, the move to Southaven was a welcome change,” Owens said.
Coleman Funeral Home opened an initial branch location in Southaven across from Tanger Outlets in December of 2017. It has since broken ground on a new facility on Star Landing Road. This facility, expected to be completed this fall, will be built in a style similar to Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford and Olive Branch. Each is designed to bring in natural light, with vaulted ceilings and extensive windows. Comforting elements include cedar beams, refreshment stations and stacked-stone hearths.
Owens, who holds an associate of science degree from the Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science, said he is thankful to have a position where he can do what he loves: serve families and celebrate life.
“Providing families with a personalized service that celebrates their loved one’s life is my number one goal,” said Owens. “If any one of our families goes away feeling like a service has helped them begin to find closure, then I know I have done my job.”
After such a long stint in the corporate world, Owens says he is enjoying getting back to the root of funeral service. He believes that being a funeral director is a calling.
“I did not grow up dreaming of being in the funeral business,” said Owens. “I feel that I was led to be in the funeral profession. You have to have a passion for serving and helping families, and that has been my calling.”
Owens said he is pleased to be joining Coleman Funeral Home’s DeSoto County staff.
“I am honored to be a part of a great group of people,” said Owens. “My journey here has just begun, but everyone I have met has been wonderful. I am extremely blessed to be in a place where I can reach out and serve families.”
When he is not at work, Owens enjoys reading, collecting antique clocks and items from occupied Japan, and attending antique car shows. He also works with ministries and organizations within the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.