Tables, shelves and displays filled the Hernando National Guard Armory on Saturday loaded with Christmas cheer.
The DeSoto Arts Council hosted its annual Red Door Market for artisan vendors to showcase Christmas themed ornaments, jewelry, fine art, pottery, food, wood working, handwovens, bath & beauty, home décor, handbags, candles, and more.
Vendors lined the main space at the armory for shoppers to peruse the hand-crafted and unique offerings.
Randy Martin, board president of the DeSoto Arts Council, said the annual market is a favorite in the area.
“It’s really nice to see everyone turn out,” Martin said. “There are good quality products here to highlight the DeSoto Arts Council. Everyone’s having a good time. Many vendors request to be at the market every year.”
Beth McCallum, of Hernando, who works at the DeSoto County Tax Assessor’s office, set up shop with her daughter Sage, and mother Carolyn Flagg, offering fresh greenery, wreaths and swags for Christmas. Her business is called The Simple Door.
“Everything is handmade using fresh or preserved greenery,” McCallum said. “Mostly I use magnolia, cedar, pine and boxwood.”
McCallum said the greenery is acquired from her home and other family property.
“It’s just a hobby and my husband hates mulch and magnolia pods, so If I can clean up a few for him, that’s great!” McCallum said.
McCallum said she took a break three years ago from producing and selling her décor. Word of mouth and side jobs prompted her to attend this year’s market and the chance to make a little shopping money.
“I have a watch at Lululemon,” McCallum laughed.
Ceramic Artist Bonnie Brumley, of Starkville, was offering her gilded and gold leaf pottery at the market, which is also her first time at Red Door.
“I’m looking forward to more traffic this afternoon and checking out the food trucks outside,” Brumley said. “I have all wheel-thrown and hand-built pottery. I love simple shapes, adding a little pizazz with the gold lustre. I’m really inspired by nature and earth tones.”
Tucker Carroll, of Nashville, and Sydney Ackerman, of Hernando, were shopping together for Christmas presents for family and one another.
“This is our first time at the market,” Ackerman said. “We found a bandanna for his dog then I’ll probably buy this body butter.”
“Body butter! That is a unique word I’d never thought I’d hear before,” Carroll said, who was using crutches to move around the market due to a soccer injury in his knee.
“She hurt me in my sleep, she took a hammer to it,” Carroll joked.
“He tore his ACL and meniscus in soccer,” Ackerman corrected.
Coldwater native Kathy Malone said she seeks out mom and pop type businesses for Christmas shopping in lieu of big box stores.
“It’s really amazing, all kinds of homemade stuff, and it’s a great time of the year,” Malone said, who added she is an early shopper. “I’ve already started, but I came up here to see what they got and get myself some Christmas gifts.”
Malone said her favorite offerings of the weekend market was the vintage clothing for sale.
“I did find some white chocolate bread pudding mix,” Malone added. “It’s so good! This is for me! I come first. I think of myself when it comes to food.”
The Red Door Market will be held until 5 p.m. today and through Sunday, Dec. 5, noon to 4 p.m. at the US National Guard Armory, 3003 McCracken Road, Hernando
