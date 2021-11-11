Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, a North Mississippi personal injury law firm, has merged with Hernando law firm of Garner & Garner.
The acquisition was finalized last month, and will further expand the firm’s areas of expertise as the “go to” personal injury law firm in North Mississippi.
Attorney Harry Randolph “Randy” Garner, former principal of Garner & Garner, will serve as “Of Counsel” to Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC and continue to practice in the areas of family law, criminal and personal injury law. A prominent Hernando attorney for more than 54 years, Mr. Garner began his practice in 1967, joining the firm initially founded by his father, Boyce Lee Garner.
With its inception dating back to 1942, Garner & Garner was the longest continuously running DeSoto County law firm in history.
Mr. Garner has previously served as the President of the Desoto County Bar, attorney for the Desoto County Board of Supervisors and the City of Hernando. He currently serves as Family Master for the Chancery Court of Desoto County. John Grisham modeled his character of Harry Rex Vonner in A Time to Kill and other novels after Harry Randolph Garner
For Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, the merger with Garner & Garner brings additional breadth of experience to the firm in all aspects of the legal profession, particularly in family law, and furthers its mission of providing exceptional legal representation to residents within North Mississippi and the Mid-South area.
"In his 54 years of practicing law in DeSoto County, Randy Garner has seen it all. His knowledge of the law and tenacity in practice is unparalleled among the Bar” said Steven Pittman, partner with Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC. “Having Mr. Garner join our firm unites three deep rooted Desoto County law firms and guarantees that the Garner name and legacy will continue for years to come.”
Jamie W. Howell, Jr., partner with Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, added, “Any law firm would benefit from an attorney with the experience, reputation, work ethic, and legal mind of Randy Garner. He will be such a wonderful asset to our firm, as both an attorney and a mentor to our younger attorneys.”
Garner, said the merger was an ideal fit. “The Garner and Chatham law firms have existed next door to one another for over half a century. My father and Gerald Weissinger Chatham were members of the Desoto County Bar before most people living in Desoto County now were even born. Bob Gilder was a close acquaintance of mine and I have known his son Jefferson Gilder as well as Jamie Howell and Steve Pittman for about as long as they have been practicing law. There are no better attorneys and people I would rather join forces with,” said Garner.
Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC was founded in 2018 with the merger of two of North Mississippi’s top personal injury firms, Gilder & Howell P.A., and Chatham Pittman PLLC. The firm has achieved some of the largest recoveries of any law firm in DeSoto County history.
With the acquisition now finalized, Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC plans to merge its current office building on the historic Hernando Town Square, located at 291 Losher Street, with the former offices of Garner & Garner, located next door at 283 Losher Street.
The firm will also continue to operate from its Southaven office, located at 232 Goodman Road West, Suite 304 and its Memphis office at 1661 Aaron Brenner Drive, Suite 301.
Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman PLLC, has more than 150 years of combined experience in the areas of personal injury, criminal, medical malpractice, social security disability, wrongful death, product liability, and family law.
