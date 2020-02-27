A DeSoto County tour service encourages those who have travel destinations ahead to let them do the driving this time.
P. Walker Travel and Tours Inc. was celebrated recently for its new location at 1971 Sartain Drive in Horn Lake. Dr. Progeorlan Walker had previously operated his bus charter company from his home before moving into the new offices off Goodman Road West late last year.
While many today may think first about jumping on an airplane and being at their final stop within a couple of hours, Walker said there are attractions to keeping your feet, and wheels, on the ground.
“It’s a lot more economical when you travel with a group,” Walker said. “You can get there a lot quicker by airplane but this is a lot more economical. You are able to enjoy some of the sights along the way and to make a stop and shop as you’re going to your destination.”
Other reasons to consider motorcoach traveling are environmental and societal.
“It’s beneficial by people traveling by motorcoach all of the time, versus taking 15-20 cars down the road or loading up an airplane with jet fuel that spreads across the sky,” Walker explained. “It’s good for the environment. It also gives people the opportunity to come together, like friends, family, and co-workers, and give them an opportunity to bond and get to know one another on a different level.”
Walker has as many as 15 years of experience in the industry working for other companies in the Mid-South and P. Walker Travel and Tours is bonded and insured. The service does work with Shelby County Schools and DeSoto County Schools, he said, adding that Greyhound will call on him for help in filling open driver spots when Greyhound may have a driver shortage.
“We don’t anything as far as individual trips, but we do group packages and we promote those,” Walker said. “One thing about the motorcoach is the privilege of having a step-on guide to show you some of the sights that are there in those cities and travel with you to the whole destination.”
Walker adds another advantage of motorcoach tours is the ability to bring you right to where you want to be.
“When you get off the plane, you are at the airport,” he said. “When you get off one of these coaches, you are at the destination. We take you straight to the front door, we give you front-door service.”
Popular spots for group trips, Walker said, include Orlando, Florida. Washington, D.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Savannah, Georgia, Chicago, and New York City.
For more information about P. Walker Travel & Tours Inc., call 833-792-5537 or email management@pwalkertraveltours.com. They also have a website for more information, www.pwalkertraveltours.com.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
