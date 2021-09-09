The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce welcomed AFTRGLO Medispa with a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 9 at the Medispa. “We do medical aesthetics,” said Clinic Manager Melinda Winchester. “It’s a little different from going to a spa where you just get a facial or a massage.” AFTRGLO offers botox, filler injections, liquid facelifts, body contouring, scar removal, IV hydration and vitamin shots. AFTRGLO is owned by Dr. Vivian Lo and has LPN Sabrina Morgan on staff. The Medispa is located at 1150 Monteith Avenue, Suite 101, Hernando, Mississippi.
Chamber welcomes new Hernando medispa
- By Chance Clevenger
