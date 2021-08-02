Olive Branch native Carson Phillips recently joined Community Bank as a Loan Officer. Phillips has been in banking for three years.
In his new role, Phillips will manage and grow his loan and deposit portfolio and well as customer service relationships in the Southaven area.
Phillips is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government and a minor in Business Administration. He also attended the Southeastern School of Consumer Lending.
Phillips is active in Southaven Young Professionals and is is also involved with the DeSoto Grace Krewe.
He is married to his wife Kayleigh and resides in Hernando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.