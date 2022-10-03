Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics recently opened its newest location at 6760 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, further bolstering its position as the largest orthopaedic practice in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi region.
With locations in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis, Arlington, Southaven and, now, Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic is a national and international leader in musculoskeletal care.
The practice’s geographic expansion is an effort to continually provide increased access to care for Campbell Clinic’s valued patients throughout the Mid-South region and beyond.
“In order to deliver world-class orthopaedic care to those who need it most, we are growing our presence closer to where patients live and work,” says Dr. Frederick Azar, Chief of Staff of Campbell Clinic. “Our desire to provide the highest level of care to our patients means expanding our footprint both locally and regionally.”
Daniel Shumate, CEO of Campbell Clinic, agrees. “Our new Olive Branch location is crucial to helping us continue to provide superior orthopaedic care in the very communities we serve,” he says. “We have enjoyed serving the residents of North Mississippi over the past 20 years via our Southaven location – and our new Olive Branch location reconfirms our commitment to our valued patients in this area.”
The new Olive Branch location, staffed by Campbell Clinic providers, is open Monday through Friday and offers walk-in services, urgent orthopaedic care, x-ray, casting and physical therapy services for patients needing everything from pediatrics to geriatric care.
Campbell Clinic’s medical staff at this location include Nahum M. Beard, M.D., Henry L. Sherman, M.D., and Chad M. Brooks, PA-C.
For more information on the new Olive Branch location, or to make an appointment, visit https://www.campbellclinic.com/new-convenient-locations/ or call 901-759-3111.
