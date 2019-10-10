* The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce hosts its Better Business Breakfast on Oct. 17 at the DeSoto County Museum, 111 East Commerce Street in Hernando. Tina Tatum will be the featured speaker, touching on commerce and community/relational business. Hours are from 9-10:15 a.m. For more information, call the Chamber offices at 662-429-9055.
* The Southaven Chamber of Commerce holds its 50th Anniversary Gala and Annual Awards Celebration on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Landers Center in Southaven. The evening includes dinner, a silent auction, wine toss, and presentation of the Chamber’s annual awards, with live entertainment by The Dantones. For ticket information, visit www.southavenchamber.com or call 662-342-6114.
* The Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Food Truck Festival is planned for Latimer Lakes Park on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Activities include live music, a Kids Zone, craft vendors and a beer garden. Call the Chamber for more information at 662-393-9897.
* Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will host a recruiting event for seasonal workers on Oct. 12 at Olive Branch location, 7744 Polk Lane. The company is seeking to hire 1,600 seasonal employees and 600 regular, part-time positions at its three distribution centers. Interested applicants may also apply online at wsapplymemphis.com or complete applications Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 7755 Polk Lane, Olive Branch.
