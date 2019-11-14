* Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce hosts its 43rd annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7. Entry applications for the parade are now being taken. Visit olivebranchms.com to download entry information, or call the Chamber office at 662-895-2600.
* The Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting its third annual Christmas in the Park, Bullfrogs and Mistletoad on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Latimer Lakes Park. Hours are from 4:30-7:30 p.m. with Santa arriving about 5:30-6 p.m. to light the Christmas tree. For more information, visit the Chamber website at hornlakechamber.com or call 662-393-9897.
* The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual awards luncheon, “Celebrate Hernando,” from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 1 Memphis Street. Keynote speaker will be Hernando Mayor Tom Ferguson. For more information or to RSVP, email chamber@hernandoms.org or call 662-429-9055.
* The Southaven Chamber of Commerce holds its B2B AM business networking event on Wednesday morning, Nov. 20 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Olive Garden restaurant, 6615 Airways Blvd. in Southaven. It is structured like speed dating only networking and is an opportunity to maximize exposure and allow members and potential members to meet and do business. For more information, contact the Chamber offices at 662-342-6114.
