* The Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce annual Member Appreciation Breakfast is set for Oct. 23, 8-9 a.m. at First Choice Catering, 5905 Scott Blvd. in Horn Lake, featuring John Woods and the Northwest Mississippi Community College Culinary Department students. RSVP to rsvp@hornlakechamber.com.
* The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce hosts Halloween Off The Square on Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. in the DeSoto County Administration Building parking lot in Hernando. Trunk or treating will be for children age 12 and under. For more information or to reserve a space, contact the Chamber offices at 662-429-9055.
* The Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce hosts Biscuits and Business, a morning networking opportunity for members on Oct. 24 from 7:30-9 a.m. at Old Style BBQ’s upstairs banquet room. Sponsored by BancorpSouth. Free to members, for more information, call the Chamber offices at 662-895-2600.
* The next Southaven Chamber of Commerce Coffee With A Member is Oct. 25 from 8-8:45 a.m. at the The Wigington Allstate Insurance Agency, 5338 Goodman Road in Olive Branch. Enjoy a cup of coffee at a member’s business, meet new people, hand out a few business cards and head off to work. For more information, contact the Chamber at 662-342-6114.
