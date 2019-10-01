* Final preparations are being made for the annual Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, set for Oct. 9 at Northcentral Electric Power Association, 4600 Northcentral Way in Olive Branch. Stop by and visit local businesses to see how they can work for you and your employees. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more information, call the Chamber at 662-895-2600.
* The Southaven Chamber of Commerce holds its 50th Anniversary Gala and Annual Awards Celebration on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Landers Center in Southaven. The evening includes dinner, a silent auction, wine toss, and presentation of the Chamber’s annual awards, with live entertainment by The Dantones. For ticket information, visit www.southavenchamber.com or call 662-342-6114.
* The Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Food Truck Festival is planned for Latimer Lakes Park on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Activities include live music, a Kids Zone, craft vendors and a beer garden. Call the Chamber for more information at 662-393-9897.
* Join the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce for Halloween off the Square, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the DeSoto County Administration Building parking lot. Trunk or treating for children age 12 and under. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber offices at 662-429-9055 or email chamber@hernandoms.org.
* Tanger Outlets Southaven is hosting a free job fair on Oct. 8 in the mall’s Suite 335. Hours are from 4-7 p.m. Several brand name and upscale retailers such as Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Bradley and many more will seek to employ full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. All applicants are encouraged to come dressed for success! Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. For more information and a current list of open positions, visit http://www.tangeroutlet.com/southaven/careers.
* A job fair is planned for Oct. 5 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the FedEx Memphis World Hub headquarters, 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D. Permanent part-time positions with benefits are available. A total of 500 positions are to be filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.