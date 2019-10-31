* The Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce hosts a Glow Golf and Chili Cook Off event on Nov. 7 at Wedgewood Golf Club in Olive Branch. Tee time is 5:30 p.m. with a fee of $75 per player. There is a $15 Business After Hours for spectators. Sponsorships are available and for more information, contact the Chamber offices at 662-895-2600 or email Vickie.DuPree@olivebranchms.com.
* The Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce will host its 26th Anniversary Awards Banquet and Silent Auction on Nov. 14, 6-8 p.m. at the Bonne Terre Inn’s Ashley Hall. RSVP to rsvp@hornlakechamber.com or call 662-393-9897 for more information.
* The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Awards Luncheon on Nov. 19, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1 Memphis Street in Hernando. Keynote speaker will be Hernando Mayor Tom Ferguson. RSVP or for more information email chamber@hernandoms.org.
* The Southaven Chamber of Commerce hosts a B2B PM networking event on Nov. 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Piano’s Flowers and Gifts, 4532 Elvis Presley Blvd. in Memphis. The after-hours networking event offers participants to meet new people, talk about business and win door prizes. Piano’s is also offering a 20 percent discount on items sold during the event. For more information, call the Chamber at 662-342-6114.
* Southaven is expected to be among the new locations for a Central Florida-based chain of chicken tenders restaurants called Huey Magoo’s. Mississippi will be where 20 new stores will be located, including an as yet unnamed location in Southaven. Jackson, Meridian, and Gulfport were also listed among the Mississippi expansion locations. Franchisee Buddy Powell is looking for locations in Southaven and DeSoto County and hopes to be open here sometime next year.
